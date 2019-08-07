Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Value Rose While North American Management Cut Its Position; Fernwood Investment Management Has Lifted Stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) by $306,881 as Share Price Declined

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 397 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 4,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 4,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.56% or $30.99 during the last trading session, reaching $649. About 15,631 shares traded or 35.72% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 5,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 196,741 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49 million, down from 202,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $70.29. About 2.46 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer

Since March 15, 2019, it had 86 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. $33,511 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC on Wednesday, April 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Mngmt Incorporated reported 75,635 shares or 5.92% of all its holdings. Lagoda Inv Mgmt Lp invested 8.3% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 775 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com reported 976 shares. Schwartz Counsel holds 35,930 shares. Moreover, Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 0.45% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab accumulated 5,042 shares. Kennedy Capital Management stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il invested in 0.02% or 886 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 6,660 shares. Hendershot Investments Incorporated invested in 700 shares. Mad River Investors holds 57,304 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 319 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $621.55 million for 25.10 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 12,459 shares to 47,605 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 47,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,802 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).