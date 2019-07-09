Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Value Rose While Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Increased Its Holding; Martin & Company Has Lowered Its Position in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by $502,098

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 455,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.98M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 billion, up from 32.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $73.07. About 2.21 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 83,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 343,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $559.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 576,660 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 76.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Tru reported 62,681 shares stake. Natl Bank owns 20,596 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 942,674 shares. Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 93,298 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 0.15% or 25,138 shares in its portfolio. Albert D Mason has 1.43% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 28,442 shares. Goelzer Inv Management Inc accumulated 4,026 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Fincl has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 46,050 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 154,660 were reported by Shell Asset Mgmt. Fred Alger Inc reported 202 shares stake. Perkins Coie owns 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1,210 shares. Chemung Canal Trust holds 0.25% or 14,988 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 468,127 shares to 18.93M shares, valued at $522.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 57,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,250 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.03 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $3.89 million for 36.00 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.02% or 69,551 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Management has invested 0.02% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) invested in 1,099 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 555,431 shares. Spark Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 176,100 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 87,352 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Wedge Capital L LP Nc holds 197,438 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 911,244 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 2.67M shares stake. Moreover, Intl Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 33,322 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt, California-based fund reported 389,888 shares. Mirae Asset Invests holds 0% or 28,116 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 79,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.