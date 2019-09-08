Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Value Rose While Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.88 Million; Synopsys (SNPS) Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Lowered Position by $6.63 Million

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) by 68.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 57,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 27,047 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 84,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $145.51. About 776,827 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 42,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 1.67 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.67 million, down from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 2.11 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $608.03M for 26.30 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

More recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. Also 247Wallst.com published the news titled: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 11,569 shares to 380,214 shares, valued at $30.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 24,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 814,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 167,083 are owned by Natixis. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 3.62 million shares. Boys Arnold & invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mackay Shields Lc has 152,421 shares. Bragg Advsr holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 31,435 shares. Cognios Capital Llc accumulated 59,732 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 25,434 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. M&R holds 34,636 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Com Il reported 0.69% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Rmb Ltd Liability reported 5,406 shares stake. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated reported 0.37% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 134,440 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 62,938 shares. Manikay Prtn Ltd holds 600,000 shares or 5.07% of its portfolio. Sequoia Finance Advsr, Ohio-based fund reported 5,061 shares.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.71 million for 49.83 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Moreover, Natl Pension has 0.09% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 197,626 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.08% stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 96,800 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Comm holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 10,934 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Inc owns 124,818 shares. Valley Advisers accumulated 62 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Bnp Paribas Asset owns 0.05% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 49,381 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 70,757 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 32,788 shares. 8,286 were accumulated by Ifrah Fin Services Inc. Northern owns 0.05% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 1.92 million shares.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Synopsys Enables First-Pass Silicon Success of High Performance NSITEXE Data Flow Processor-based SoC Test Chip for Autonomous Driving – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : SNPS, SPLK, KEYS, ZAYO, LB, JWN, PSTG, HTHT, SQM, QADA – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synopsys: Long-Term Growth Outlook Remains Intact – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys (SNPS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 11,760 shares to 18,590 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 12,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB).