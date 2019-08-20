Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Value Rose While Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Lifted Its Holding; As Cvs Health Com (CVS) Share Price Declined, Bridges Investment Management Lowered Position by $636,265

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 12,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 11,343 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 23,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 8.53M shares traded or 0.40% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 46,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 499,755 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.25 million, up from 453,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 2.35M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 4,157 shares to 312,382 shares, valued at $73.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (BRKB) by 15,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation Com (NYSE:FDX).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.05 million were accumulated by Lsv Asset Management. Moreover, American Century Companies has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.3% or 2.09M shares in its portfolio. Staley Cap Advisers reported 815,059 shares. Addison Communication has 29,146 shares. 5,920 were accumulated by First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 13,964 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 7,546 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Raymond James & reported 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated holds 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 5.40M shares. Carroll Assoc Inc reported 5,939 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hgk Asset Incorporated has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Amer Assets Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 35,000 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 92,015 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora owns 1,474 shares. Focused Wealth has 0.1% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Loudon Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3,440 shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp Limited Company has 0.19% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 72,330 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 602,305 shares. 16,308 were accumulated by Ashfield Cap Partners Lc. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.1% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.21% or 1.90M shares. Cypress Ltd Liability (Wy) reported 1,960 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 80,143 shares. Provident Invest Management invested in 11,858 shares. 511,653 are held by Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. 706,568 are held by Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp. North Management reported 2.25% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 477,277 shares to 595,692 shares, valued at $73.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 26,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,720 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.