Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Value Rose While East Coast Asset Management Lowered Stake by $1.68 Million; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Upped Tucows (TCX) Holding

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 1.62M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 394.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 80,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The institutional investor held 101,121 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, up from 20,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $563.42M market cap company. The stock increased 4.71% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 61,607 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Advsr Gru Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 233,877 shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership holds 12,746 shares. Cibc Markets accumulated 631,073 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.45% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 752,483 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability owns 0.08% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 16,053 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.19% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Inc invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) owns 1,960 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 14,988 shares. Provident Investment owns 11,858 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 2,484 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,911 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Lc accumulated 12,911 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 19,189 were reported by Blue. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 0.06% or 6,000 shares.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,183 shares to 171,673 shares, valued at $34.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $626.38M for 25.59 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tailored Brands Inc by 99,547 shares to 236,083 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.57M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 730,242 shares, and cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

