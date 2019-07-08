Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Valuation Rose While Ycg Decreased Holding; American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Cut Stake by $11.57 Million

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $105.44. About 38,690 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 5,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 562,602 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.52 million, down from 567,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.35. About 331,296 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,900 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Gradient Invs Lc reported 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 14,292 were reported by Kbc Group Inc Nv. Lifeplan Financial Group has invested 0.05% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Mufg Americas holds 0% or 156 shares. 157,175 were reported by Prudential Public Ltd Co. California-based Reilly Fincl Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Comm Bank & Trust accumulated 4,005 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 722,214 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc owns 14,858 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.08% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 786,507 shares. Security Natl reported 0.01% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 12,430 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $131,204 activity.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 0.98% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AFG’s profit will be $181.18M for 13.05 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about American Financial Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Jerome P. Pater Named Assistant Vice President of American Financial Group, Inc. – Business Wire” published on December 17, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Change in Reporting of its Annuity Segment Results – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) CEO Carl Lindner on Q4 2018 Results -EarningsCallTranscript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.47 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Washington Tru Co reported 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sta Wealth Management Llc holds 3,179 shares. Rockland Trust has invested 1.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 16,530 are held by St Germain D J Company. Schroder Investment Mngmt invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Premier Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Northstar Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 4,555 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 3,230 are held by Spc Fincl. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,253 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.90 million shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,270 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma holds 10,834 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Violich Capital Mgmt reported 16,660 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).