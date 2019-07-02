Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Valuation Rose While West Coast Financial Trimmed Position by $2.15 Million; Gramercy Funds Management Boosted Brf Sa (BRFS) Stake by $2.22 Million; Stock Price Rose

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 31,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,504 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.74. About 1.94 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.42 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, up from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 8.76M shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 14.49% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 05/03/2018 – Brazil investigators say BRF food inspection fraud started in 2012; 05/03/2018 – Ex-CEO of Brazil’s BRF arrested in ‘Weak Flesh’ food safety probe; 23/04/2018 – BRF SAYS CFO LORIVAL NOGUEIRA LUZ JR TO BECOME INTERIM CEO – FILING; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of BRF S.A. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 11, 2018; 08/05/2018 – BRF S.A. 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against BRF S.A; 11/05/2018 – BRF CEO SAYS SALES VOLUMES OF NEW ‘KIDELLI’ BRAND LAUNCHED IN THE FIRST QUARTER BELOW EXPECTED, DID NOT INCREASE MARKET SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Kroton nabs Somos for up to $1.8 bln in Brazil education deal; 18/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO IS SAID CONSENSUS NAME FOR BRF CHAIRMAN: VALOR; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms BRF at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Negative; 27/04/2018 – NEW BRF BOARD OFFERS VERY GOOD PERSPECTIVE: DINIZ

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.26 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 5,730 shares to 31,200 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 10,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 14,700 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.