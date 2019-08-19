Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Valuation Rose While Strategic Financial Services Trimmed Its Position; Caxton Has Decreased Cm Fin (CMFN) Holding by $1.20 Million as Stock Rose

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 17,684 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 16/05/2018 – BJP’S YEDDYURAPPA TO TAKE OATH AS KARNATAK CM ON THURSDAY: DD; 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi case repatriated to Tripura cadre on CM’s request; 07/03/2018 IRAN SOUTH PARS GAS FIELD CURRENTLY PRODUCING 550M CM/D: SHANA; 27/03/2018 – CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO LTD 600036.SS -CO ENTERED BUSINESS CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CM SECURITIES FOR TERM OF THREE YEARS TO PROVIDE SERVICE; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 26/04/2018 – TF1 TFFP.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 03/04/2018 – CM SEVEN STAR ACQUISITION FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 25/04/2018 – CM Finance Schedules Earnings Release of Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to CM Select Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Church Mutual Insurance; 28/03/2018 – FNAC DARTY SA FNAC.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 89.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 41,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 4,965 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 46,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 2.55M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga" published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years – Yahoo Finance" on July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Co holds 27,106 shares. 83,934 were accumulated by Scotia Capital Inc. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc holds 0.25% or 34,055 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Lc has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Foothills Asset Limited reported 16,048 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 2.80M shares stake. Hikari Pwr Limited holds 142,090 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Essex Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co reported 27,092 shares stake. Karpas Strategies Lc holds 10,000 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.49% or 34,832 shares in its portfolio. Leisure Cap Mngmt reported 0.36% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First City Management reported 0.23% stake. Paragon Management Lc reported 672 shares. First Eagle Inv Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.38% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 25.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.