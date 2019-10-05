Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Valuation Rose While Moors & Cabot Cut Its Stake by $3.25 Million; Blair William & Company Boosted American Express Co (AXP) Holding

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 46.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 45,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 51,840 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72 million, down from 97,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 2.36 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C

Blair William & Company increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 11,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 379,451 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.84 million, up from 368,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 2.63M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 596,181 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 28,351 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 0.15% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Foster Dykema Cabot & Company Inc Ma owns 10,834 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fincl Architects holds 0.02% or 1,604 shares. Mcmillion Cap Management Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fayez Sarofim And Com reported 57,692 shares stake. Dodge Cox reported 14,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory Lp accumulated 0.13% or 5,092 shares. Dupont Capital invested in 0.09% or 57,661 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services, a West Virginia-based fund reported 4,457 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,135 shares stake. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id owns 7,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 330 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 0.18% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $606.17 million for 25.38 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 37,462 shares to 37,862 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 9,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).

