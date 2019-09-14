Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Valuation Rose While Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Lowered Position; Swedbank Maintains Stake in Advanced Micro D (AMD)

Swedbank increased its stake in Advanced Micro D (AMD) by 69.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 307,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 751,376 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.82 million, up from 443,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Advanced Micro D for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 45.55 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 14/05/2018 – World’s Largest Commercial PC Manufacturers Introduce AMD Ryzen™ PRO Mobile and Desktop APU Powered Systems; 16/04/2018 – AMD Named Company of the Year at PCR Awards 2018; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices CDS Tightens 25 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY ENTERPRISE, EMBEDDED AND SEMI-CUSTOM (EESC) SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $532 MLN, DOWN 12 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO says growth is coming from gaming and data centers, not the crypto frenzy; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL FUND EXITED AMD, LUV, ABX, IRBT, MOS IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Net $81M

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 6,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 9,319 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $668,000, down from 16,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 4.46M shares traded or 37.30% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 51,134 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $382.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 44,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.93M shares, and cut its stake in Vantiv.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 24.90 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

