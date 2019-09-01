Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Valuation Rose While East Coast Asset Management Has Decreased by $1.68 Million Its Holding; Core (CORE) Holder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Decreased Its Stake

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Core (CORE) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 9,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% . The institutional investor held 11,047 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, down from 20,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Core for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 155,109 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.13 TO $1.29 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $157M-$167M; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Sales $16.6B-$16.8B; 11/04/2018 – Core-Mark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss $1.3M; 17/05/2018 – CFO Miller Gifts 300 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% to $24.3M

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.90 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”

More notable recent Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Steelmaker Voestalpine’s core profit falls as auto sector weighs – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Japan June core machinery orders rise 13.9% mth/mth – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IVV, KO, ADBE, ORCL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: IDEV – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Schwab Core Equity (SWANX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Com has invested 0.02% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 48,634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street reported 1.29 million shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 55,608 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 27,320 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al accumulated 11,875 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 195,669 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amer Century has invested 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Bogle Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership De owns 154,005 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Convergence Partners Ltd Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 56,744 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 4,142 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 345,423 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Com owns 6,474 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.03% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Convertible Bond Etf by 170,000 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $84.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sp Pref Adr by 285,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 535,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $598.99M for 26.48 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39 million and $403.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,183 shares to 171,673 shares, valued at $34.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 3,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 270,462 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Marshall Wace Llp reported 342,950 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman accumulated 353,496 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.63M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 109 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lincoln Corporation has 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,315 shares. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 14,916 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd stated it has 65,158 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Bollard Gp Limited Com owns 0.24% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 93,298 shares. Estabrook Cap accumulated 350 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd has invested 0.11% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). American Tru Invest Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Lynch And Assoc In holds 0.66% or 28,930 shares. Choate Inv Advsr invested in 15,332 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wallington Asset reported 63,057 shares stake.