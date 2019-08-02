Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding Held by Homrich & Berg; State Street Lowered Its Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Stake as Market Value Rose

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 135.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 9,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 17,346 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 7,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.23. About 659,197 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 37,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The institutional investor held 392,538 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.16M, down from 429,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $639.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 21,446 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase to Qtrly Div; 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC); 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO

More notable recent Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Cathay General Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CATY) 30% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expecting Peoples Bancorp To Increase Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp. – PR Newswire” on April 13, 2018. More interesting news about Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.62 million shares or 0.57% less from 10.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 188,755 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,065 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 25,719 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 455,534 shares stake. New York-based Metropolitan Life Com Ny has invested 0.01% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Victory Mgmt Inc owns 56,125 shares. Banc Funds Lc invested 0.62% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Limited has invested 3.64% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 7,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). D E Shaw And reported 0% stake. Florida-based Raymond James Advsrs has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). North Star Investment Mgmt Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12,038 activity.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (NYSE:CTB) by 41,252 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $48.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 1.90M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Simply Good Foods Co.

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.87M for 10.75 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation owns 192,017 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 71,639 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks holds 168,833 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 12,911 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Liability New York stated it has 4,864 shares. World Asset Mngmt invested in 58,205 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 21,634 are held by Smithfield Tru. Chemung Canal Co accumulated 0.25% or 14,988 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Morgan Stanley stated it has 5.16 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Central Savings Bank & Tru owns 1,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 50 shares.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 107,867 shares to 107,302 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,084 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).