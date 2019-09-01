Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding Has Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Cut Position by $3.08 Million

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 66,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.76 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 1.08M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Forms Venture-Capital Unit to Fund Real-Estate Tech; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 10,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 149,796 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27M, up from 139,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.90M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Cap Public Limited accumulated 525,414 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Montag A And Associate has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Sg Americas Llc has 0.11% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 10,198 are owned by Hourglass Llc. Cohen Steers Inc stated it has 27,313 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,472 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Connors Investor holds 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 7,060 shares. Baldwin Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,130 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. M&R Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 34,636 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Grisanti Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. 130,452 were reported by River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Citigroup holds 938,604 shares. Tompkins Fin accumulated 2,375 shares. Drexel Morgan accumulated 1.63% or 26,737 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership has 0.86% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 11,561 shares to 112,572 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 7,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,776 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

