Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder Ycg Lowered Its Position; Honda Motor LTD Amern Shs (HMC) Stake Increased by Bogle Investment Management Lp

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Honda Motor Ltd Amern Shs (HMC) by 902.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 101,087 shares as the company's stock declined 10.28% . The institutional investor held 112,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, up from 11,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Honda Motor Ltd Amern Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 610,865 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 18.24% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.24% the S&P500.

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc analyzed 4,263 shares as the company's stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 558,339 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.08M, down from 562,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $60.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $70.88. About 1.58M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance" on September 23, 2019

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $635.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 29,505 shares to 52,443 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.14 million for 24.96 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.