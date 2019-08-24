Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder West Coast Financial Has Decreased Holding by $2.15 Million as Share Price Rose; Honeywell International Has Boosted Its Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Stake by $475,380; Stock Price Rose

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 12,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 83,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 71,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 3.26M shares traded or 100.04% up from the average. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 13/04/2018 – Omega Healthcare Declares 66c Div Payable May 15, Reaffirms That It Doesn’t Expect Div Increases in 2018; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 07/03/2018 – Texas nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 31,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 7,504 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 3.58 million shares traded or 8.48% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing

More notable recent Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Omega Healthcare (OHI) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Zacks.com” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omega Healthcare 2019 FFO guidance disappoints – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Omega Healthcare sees environment improving – Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.03% or 71,511 shares. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Usca Ria Limited Liability holds 52,675 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Moody Bank Trust Division holds 13,550 shares. 75,008 are held by Highland Mgmt. 21,200 are owned by Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp. Massachusetts Finance Service Co Ma has 48,611 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 5,814 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt holds 42,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Lp has 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.05% or 1.86M shares. North Star Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Clarivest Asset Management Lc holds 399,347 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Regions Fincl invested in 3,600 shares.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Higher pricing lifts Colgate-Palmolive – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 33,395 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability owns 366,304 shares. Tradition Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested 1.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Zebra Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 3,209 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 752,483 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Beacon Finance Gru invested in 4,564 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 177,750 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd holds 0.12% or 50,059 shares. Westpac holds 165,790 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Com reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Lc reported 47,272 shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Washington Trust Bancshares owns 0.21% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 19,466 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs invested in 40,668 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,427 shares to 206,471 shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 22,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).