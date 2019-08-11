Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding by $1.16 Million as Valuation Rose; Visa Com Cl A (V) Holder Capital Counsel Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 7,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 816,672 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.56 million, up from 808,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 17,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 109,852 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 92,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 2.42 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 22,419 shares to 69,168 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,451 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Natl holds 0.01% or 4,315 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holdg Inc has 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Amer National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Baker Avenue Asset Lp owns 3,486 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.11% stake. Granite Invest reported 14,916 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A holds 134,440 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Burke And Herbert National Bank And Tru has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.05% or 533,206 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 5.00M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 1.90 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Pa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Vision Capital Mgmt invested in 16,845 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 3,830 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

