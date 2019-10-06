Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder Twin Tree Management LP Lifted Its Position; As Wells Fargo Company (WFC) Market Valuation Rose, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Trimmed by $383,614 Its Holding

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 124.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 49,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 90,239 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.47 million, up from 40,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 2.36 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Company (WFC) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 8,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 31,750 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 39,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Wells Fargo Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 15.55 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Yuka Hayashi: BREAKING: Wells Fargo’s 401(k) practices probed by Labor Department; 09/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: US consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 19/04/2018 – CNN Newsource: Wells Fargo will be fined $1B for forcing customers into car insurance & charging unfair fees. BU-115TH; 05/05/2018 – CHARLIE MUNGER SAYS WELLS FARGO BETTER OFF FOR HAVING ITS PROBLEMS REVEALED; SAYS RECENTLY DISCLOSED NEWS ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN “HAS DONE A LOT FOR IMPROVING BEHAVIOR”; 06/03/2018 – Catholic nuns push Wells Fargo to identify `root causes’ of scandals; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 29/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties Announces Appointment of Sharon Osberg to Board of Trustees; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMajority: Hensarling Responds to Bureau Action on Wells Fargo; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (EFA) by 4,750 shares to 424,481 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 14,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.34 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine owns 307,974 shares or 10.29% of their US portfolio. Sun Life holds 3,282 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.03% or 505,784 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.49% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Liberty Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 10,165 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma has 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.59% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Twin Capital Management owns 126,986 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability owns 1,440 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Llc reported 158,879 shares. Bellecapital Ltd accumulated 23,221 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Lc owns 0.33% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 93,104 shares. Indexiq Advisors Lc invested in 0.13% or 90,944 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 1.21M shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

