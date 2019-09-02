Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder Strategic Financial Services Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Philadelphia Trust Company Holds Position in Colgate (CL)

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 89.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 41,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 4,965 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 46,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.90 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 1405.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 83,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 89,592 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 5,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.90M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 53,455 shares to 357,325 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fnb Corp. (NYSE:FNB) by 36,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,585 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

Another recent and important Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Investment Corp Il reported 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 28,345 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sumitomo Mitsui owns 3.26M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Somerset Trust stated it has 0.73% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Comerica Bancorp invested in 0.22% or 396,484 shares. Colony Grp Lc owns 28,790 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt invested in 10,992 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Loudon Invest Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 3,440 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Gp Public Lc has 15,550 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd stated it has 12,921 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Com reported 8.72 million shares. Bluecrest Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

More recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Do JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley Agree On Colgate-Palmolive’s Target Price? – Forbes” on August 08, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 6,358 shares to 18,258 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 44,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairview Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 20,000 are held by Cohen Mgmt Incorporated. The Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 0.41% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 233,629 were reported by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Bryn Mawr Communication holds 0.14% or 38,148 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 4,084 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 109,852 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 5,253 shares. Parkside Finance Bancshares Tru has invested 0.11% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Blackrock Incorporated has 59.93 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 7.84 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Bollard Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 93,298 shares. Clearbridge Lc has 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hartford Investment holds 0.23% or 116,666 shares. Amer Century holds 0.09% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $607.95M for 26.11 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.