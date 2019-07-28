Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Raised Holding; Discover Financial Services (DFS) Holder Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 4,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,741 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 146,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 4.02M shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 1.31 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374.15 million, down from 6.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 2.69 million shares traded or 38.47% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 23/05/2018 – Discover Financial Services to Launch Innovation Program This Coming Fall at Northern Illinois University; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.