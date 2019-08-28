Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder North American Management Has Decreased Position by $390,320 as Market Value Rose; United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose While Chesapeake Asset Management Lifted Stake

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $114.13. About 2.71 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 5,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 196,741 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49 million, down from 202,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $73.44. About 2.38M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $58.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,003 shares to 34,001 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,290 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “5 reasons why UPS will finally deliver outperformance for investors – MarketWatch” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow Believes Strength Lies In Tie-Ups – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Robert Herjavec Selects Top Winners in The UPS Store First National Small Biz Challenge – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPS Details Drone Plans In Federal Exemption Request – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Customers To Benefit From No Residential Surcharges During 2019 Holiday Shipping Season – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60 million for 26.23 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 14,679 shares to 89,673 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 47,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).