Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder Moors & Cabot Trimmed Stake by $336,056; Donald Smith & Company Has Cut Its Holding in Toll Brothers (TOL) by $7.09 Million as Stock Value Rose

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 4,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,832 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 53,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 2.07 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) by 62.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 197,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,469 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, down from 316,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 783,092 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 9.68% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES THIRD-QUARTER ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF 23.4% OF REVENUES; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Reports FY 2018 2nd Qtr Results; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders lower as Toll Brothers warns on cost pressure; 11/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CEO DOUGLAS YEARLEY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Toll Brothers’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Net $118M; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited Injunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit

More notable recent Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Toll Brothers – What Happened? – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For May 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend NYSE:TOL – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Toll Brothers: More Room To Run? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Co accumulated 45,422 shares. Bbt Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Cwm Limited Company accumulated 1,454 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management owns 0% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 67,325 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation reported 0.02% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). 61,209 are owned by Sei Investments. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 127,997 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dupont owns 67,235 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ejf Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). First Mercantile Tru owns 0.01% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 920 shares. Gam Holding Ag invested 0.05% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). 38,976 were reported by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. New England Rech Mngmt Inc owns 10,300 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research stated it has 0.01% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.26 per share. TOL’s profit will be $120.86 million for 10.72 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $441,920 activity.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60 million for 26.78 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Higher pricing lifts Colgate-Palmolive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon still a star on Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsrs holds 4,146 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Washington Trust Savings Bank holds 0.21% or 19,466 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Burt Wealth has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation holds 20,941 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Provident Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 11,858 shares. Atria Invs Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 8,802 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited owns 71,639 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Mechanics Comml Bank Tru Department accumulated 4,576 shares. 42,680 are owned by Court Place Advsrs Ltd Company. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 19.78 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Llc accumulated 6,455 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jupiter Asset Ltd owns 5,618 shares. Hendley & Company invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 1,200 shares. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 17,491 shares or 1.38% of the stock.