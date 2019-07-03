Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder Howland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $778,056; Majedie Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Take (TTWO) Holding by $377,880 as Market Valuation Rose

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 11,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,236 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, down from 54,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 1.91 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 4,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,228 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 61,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 1.08M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Uber Unveils Long-Awaited IPO, Expected To Reach $100 Billion Valuation – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $623.79M for 25.69 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 62,125 shares to 495,475 shares, valued at $26.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc Ne (NYSE:AWK) by 6,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 59.93 million shares. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,145 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Lc invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tortoise Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Regal Invest Advsrs Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,573 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Cibc Ww has 0.2% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 631,073 shares. Asset Management holds 0.2% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 58,205 shares. Welch Group Limited Co stated it has 375,288 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Lmr Ptnrs Llp reported 12,746 shares. 116,666 were reported by Hartford Inv Management. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 34,055 shares. 1.63M are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Somerset Tru owns 20,342 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,110 shares to 31,299 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 16,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,502 shares, and cut its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES).