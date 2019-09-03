Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder Glovista Investments Has Upped Its Position by $340,000; Pan American Silver (PAAS) Position Upped by Investec Asset Management Ltd

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.22. About 1.06M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 25.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 747,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 3.64 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.24M, up from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 3.55M shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER MINE CLOSED DUE TO PERSONAL PREVENTION:GOVT; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 29/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN’S DOLORES MINE OPERATING AT 75%: CHIHUAHUA GOVT; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER: DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO IS RUNNING NORMALLY; 16/04/2018 – Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces New Global Benefits Structure and Leadership; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 10/05/2018 – Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Gru Public Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 15,550 shares. Private Asset owns 111,555 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 281,839 shares. Perigon Wealth holds 10,009 shares. Kingfisher Limited Liability has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Eagle Mngmt Lc stated it has 2.38% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). United Asset Strategies Incorporated owns 19,719 shares. Petrus Tru Lta stated it has 1.15% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bb&T reported 274,086 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc reported 315,084 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft & Associate Lc owns 10,616 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Ltd accumulated 4,632 shares. American Trust Inv Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.17% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ycg Limited Co accumulated 562,602 shares. Weik Mngmt reported 5,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 18,704 shares to 108,049 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 343,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,671 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

