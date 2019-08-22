Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder East Coast Asset Management Has Trimmed Position; Shareholder Moreno Evelyn V Has Boosted General Dynamics Com (GD) Stake

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $73.04. About 876,886 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (GD) by 61.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 11,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 30,139 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 18,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $187.52. About 413,399 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 05/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS IN PACT FOR $7.5B FACILITY TO FUND CSRA DEAL; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI; 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q EPS $2.65; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Invest About $55M in Facility; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS TAX REFORM HELPING GULFSTREAM DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics profit rises 4.7 pct; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39 million and $403.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,183 shares to 171,673 shares, valued at $34.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 3,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Tsushin reported 29,743 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Bragg Financial has 0.28% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc stated it has 0.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 38,745 shares. Hendley Com Inc has invested 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Roffman Miller Associates Pa holds 244,537 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 63,152 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Bb&T reported 274,086 shares stake. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp holds 0.34% or 20,941 shares. Reik & Ltd Liability stated it has 10,300 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Bailard holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 65,047 shares. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.37% or 14,077 shares in its portfolio. Spc owns 3,230 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Northstar Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,555 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 26.09 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.