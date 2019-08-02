Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder East Coast Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position; Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $87.28 Million

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 802.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 7.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 8.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.53M, up from 906,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 964,409 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 961,907 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Investment holds 17,620 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc holds 1.31% or 63,500 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 286,400 shares or 0.49% of the stock. 1.10 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Cohen Steers holds 27,313 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.03% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Atwood Palmer has invested 0.26% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc reported 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Capital Ltd Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 650 shares. Savant Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,543 shares. Putnam Limited Co holds 25,778 shares. Bryn Mawr has invested 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3,866 shares. Pennsylvania accumulated 0.01% or 4,230 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.76 million shares.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39 million and $403.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 1,741 shares to 128,605 shares, valued at $23.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 27,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60M for 25.33 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 23,800 shares to 113,500 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 291,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).