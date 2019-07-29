Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder East Coast Asset Management Decreased Its Holding; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shareholder Balyasny Asset Management Has Cut Holding

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $75.6. About 4.16M shares traded or 31.42% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 88,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 761,823 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.43M, down from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $90.27. About 460,779 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 218,942 are held by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cambridge Invest Advisors has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Miles Capital has 0.28% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 3,689 shares. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 19,599 shares. Fruth Invest Management holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 25,274 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). The Colorado-based Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Sei Investments holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 43,435 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 1.66 million shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 5,533 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.04% or 20,219 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 287,391 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 9,927 shares.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 30,825 shares to 37,883 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paramount Group Inc by 178,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 23.76 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.96 million for 27.00 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 274 shares to 17,299 shares, valued at $20.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 3,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).