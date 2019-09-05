Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder Dearborn Partners Lowered Stake as Stock Rose; Psagot Investment House LTD Upped Its Position in General Mo(Gm) (GM) by $2.62 Million as Share Price Rose

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 40.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 6,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 9,322 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, down from 15,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $74.35. About 1.26M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in General Mo(Gm) (GM) by 115.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 70,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 132,015 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 61,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in General Mo(Gm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.94B market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 4.43M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 31/05/2018 – Softbank’s Vision Fund to invest $2.25 billion in General Motors’ self-driving vehicles unit; 20/03/2018 – S.KOREA C.BANK CHIEF: PLAN TO PROVIDE ABOUT 40 BIL WON TO 50 BIL WON OF FINANCIAL HELP TO GUNSAN AREA RECENTLY HURT BY GM KOREA’S PLANT SHUTDOWN; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 11/04/2018 – DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA IS MAKING PROGRESS – KDB CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – THIRD SHIFT IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN SEPT. 2018; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: GM, S.Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 bln; 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL DESIGN, ENGINEER & MANUFACTURE ALL-NEW SMALL SUV FOR KOREA AND EXPORT MARKETS; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS TO BOOST PRODUCTION OF CHEVROLET BOLT EV; 31/05/2018 – General Motors: Investment Boosts Plans to Commercialize AV Technology at Large Scale; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q U.S. Market Share 17%

More important recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Forbes.com published article titled: “Do JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley Agree On Colgate-Palmolive’s Target Price? – Forbes”, Streetinsider.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 26.18 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc by 12,500 shares to 237,127 shares, valued at $15.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited holds 0.43% or 706,568 shares in its portfolio. 108,586 are owned by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. The Florida-based Finemark Savings Bank & has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fil invested 0.86% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Invest Management has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 309 shares. West Coast Ltd Liability Co reported 7,504 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 90,271 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Badgley Phelps Bell Inc stated it has 14,588 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6,661 shares. Moreover, Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,864 shares. 18,591 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. 152,421 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Co owns 61,262 shares.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare (Wcg) (NYSE:WCG) by 4,514 shares to 9,822 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Real Esta(Xlre) by 150,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 788,633 shares, and cut its stake in Costco(Cost) (NASDAQ:COST).