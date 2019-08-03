Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder Dearborn Partners Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Private Wealth Advisors Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Increased as Share Value Declined

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 40.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 6,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 9,322 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, down from 15,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 3.44M shares traded or 5.38% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers; 16/05/2018 – Rinnai Is First To Market With Amazon Alexa Integration; 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes; 29/03/2018 – Here’s the controversial tax practice by Amazon that’s got Trump so upset; 12/03/2018 – The Dangers of Selling on Amazon in the AI Era; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ramps up Seattle growth target despite plans for ‘HQ2’- Seattle Times; 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR FIRST MISSOURI FULFILLMENT CENTER TO BE LOCATED IN ST. PETERS

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60 million for 25.43 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada Inc accumulated 32,165 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 82,600 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tru Of Virginia Va holds 0.22% or 23,755 shares. Miracle Mile Llc holds 0.11% or 19,998 shares. Moreover, Towercrest Cap Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 36 were accumulated by Horrell Capital Management. Cypress Ltd Liability (Wy) has 1,960 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Limited Co invested 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Notis, Alabama-based fund reported 14,300 shares. Wallington Asset Lc holds 63,057 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. First Midwest Bank Tru Division accumulated 12,377 shares. Fayez Sarofim & holds 56,657 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 0.19% or 112,280 shares.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,452 shares to 228,571 shares, valued at $43.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Va holds 298 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bollard Grp Inc Limited Liability stated it has 44,980 shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. Graybill Bartz Associate reported 135 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 3,997 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) owns 265 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 2,850 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Essex Fin stated it has 4,284 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4.24 million shares. Anchor Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farmers Bancshares has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Com holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,127 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,783 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Natixis Ltd Partnership reported 122,693 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Girard holds 1.94% or 5,839 shares.

