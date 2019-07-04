Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder Dearborn Partners Has Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) Holder Chou Associates Management Increased Holding

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) by 225.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 901,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.48M market cap company. The stock increased 4.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 18,342 shares traded. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) has risen 32.22% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOS News: 06/03/2018 Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Erie Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 27/03/2018 – Cortez Sears Hometown Store Offers Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Wisconsin Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Butte Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to North Vernon Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 19/04/2018 – SEARS HOMETOWN AND OUTLET STORES INC SHOS.O QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE DECREASED $0.56 TO $1.46 LOSS PER SHARE FROM $2.02 LOSS PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Six Sears Hometown Stores in Texas Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOS)

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 40.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 6,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,322 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, down from 15,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 1.91 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13M for 25.69 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 11,007 shares to 311,089 shares, valued at $24.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 21,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,144 are owned by Mai Cap Mgmt. Foothills Asset Management Limited invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.21% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Oppenheimer And Communications Inc accumulated 70,240 shares. Old National Bancshares In holds 9,296 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Atria Invs Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bryn Mawr Trust Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Beach Invest Counsel Pa holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 47,004 shares. Westpac Bk accumulated 165,790 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) reported 0.56% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.17% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 12,953 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 39,681 shares. Blume Cap Management reported 17,817 shares.

