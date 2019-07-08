Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Upped Stake; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) Has Decreased by $1.57 Million

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 32,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,532 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 54,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $53.01. About 2.94M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 138.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 6,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,392 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, up from 4,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $73.39. About 1.19M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 263,295 shares to 178,313 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 21,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,737 shares, and cut its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT).

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,880 shares to 69,609 shares, valued at $13.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 1,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.70B for 12.39 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

