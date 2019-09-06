Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Raised Its Holding by $8.27 Million; As Paccar (PCAR) Share Value Declined, Holder First Washington Cut by $1.96 Million Its Position

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 121,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 2.80M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.59 million, up from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 1.79M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 28,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 131,051 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 159,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $68.34. About 1.25 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 966,873 shares to 495,302 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 48,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,996 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Pa invested in 0.02% or 3,636 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 71,500 shares. American Century Cos Inc reported 1.25M shares. First Allied Advisory holds 39,371 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Palladium Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 17,620 are held by Eagle Ridge Mngmt. Monetary invested in 0.25% or 9,350 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd accumulated 78,621 shares. Violich Mgmt holds 0.29% or 16,660 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 0.06% or 11,800 shares. Ghp Inv Advisors stated it has 40,257 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated, California-based fund reported 16,936 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 12,281 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru owns 36,202 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 1,715 shares.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 479,410 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 22,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.08% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.01% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). 77,825 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp. Acadian Asset Lc reported 243 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Harbour Inv Ltd invested in 44,176 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 1.65M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Serv Gp has 0% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 36,321 shares. Natixis holds 6,419 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel stated it has 576,021 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Zevenbergen Investments holds 0.02% or 8,245 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp accumulated 181,357 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Osborne Prtnrs Management Ltd Liability has 30,853 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Ent Service Corporation holds 276 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 44,186 shares.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.51M for 10.35 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.