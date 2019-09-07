Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) (CL) Valuation Rose While Alkeon Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $67.82 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Increased Stake

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) (CL) by 33.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 997,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.05M, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 2.11M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa accumulated 0.05% or 83,207 shares. B Riley Wealth Management accumulated 0.04% or 3,247 shares. 4,164 were reported by Amica Retiree Medical. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 533,206 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Company owns 332,524 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Insurance invested in 418,450 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 16,310 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha invested in 0.06% or 13,499 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa holds 3,975 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Btim reported 601,779 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited holds 21,968 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Windsor Capital Management invested in 3,995 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $608.03M for 26.30 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 227,876 shares to 277,776 shares, valued at $326.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 155,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 653,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Anaplan Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.