Colgate Palmolive (CL) Stock Value Rose While Boston Family Office Has Lowered Position by $615,808; Scott & Selber Has Lowered Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding by $2.42 Million as Share Price Rose

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 4,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 4,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 8,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $495.45. About 970,964 shares traded or 44.66% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 9,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,055 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 43,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 2.29 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp owns 0.18% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 706,754 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 28,754 shares. Ghp Advsr holds 0.36% or 40,257 shares in its portfolio. 36 are held by Horrell Capital Mgmt Inc. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Com invested in 25,465 shares. First Bancshares invested in 0.29% or 27,235 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hengehold Lc invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 3.42 million shares. Gyroscope Mgmt Gp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5,055 shares. Rockland Trust invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The Arizona-based Autus Asset Mngmt has invested 1.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.42% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 14,330 shares. 12.84 million are held by First Eagle Inv Management Ltd Com. Epoch Investment Inc holds 186,813 shares.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co. Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,175 shares to 71,445 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Ltd (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 16,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 25.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Com holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 384,934 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 1,150 shares. 12,870 were reported by Lockheed Martin Investment. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 993 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Co reported 27,000 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 3,960 are held by Family Capital. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc accumulated 100 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Df Dent And Com has invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 125,000 are owned by Hitchwood L P. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 12,850 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Principal Financial Grp Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 166,817 shares. Monetta Financial Service Inc owns 5,200 shares. Putnam Ltd Llc holds 0.35% or 264,144 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv stated it has 6.32% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).