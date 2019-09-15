Colgate Palmolive (CL) Stock Rose While Renaissance Investment Group Has Trimmed Position; Churchill Management Has Boosted Its Position in Metlife Com (MET) as Valuation Rose

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 57,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 406,317 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.18M, up from 348,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 7.03M shares traded or 32.29% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates MetLife’s Preferred Stock Issuance ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Unit Struck $16 Billion in Real Estate Deals Last Year; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 5,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 8,458 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, down from 13,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 4.46 million shares traded or 36.86% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com (NYSE:PKG) by 6,549 shares to 126,826 shares, valued at $12.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (NYSE:KMB) by 6,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,531 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 24.90 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $268.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,784 shares to 7,529 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Flavors&Fragrnc (NYSE:IFF).