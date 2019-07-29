Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stock Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley; The $74.0000 Target Indicates -1.43% Potential; Renaissancere Holdings LTD. (RNR) Sellers Decreased By 5.94% Their Shorts

Renaissancere Holdings LTD. (NYSE:RNR) had a decrease of 5.94% in short interest. RNR’s SI was 907,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.94% from 964,700 shares previously. With 290,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Renaissancere Holdings LTD. (NYSE:RNR)’s short sellers to cover RNR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $186.55. About 74,377 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 31.13% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS

In a report issued on today, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their Equal-Weight rating on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)‘s stock. The price target indicates a potential downside of -1.43% from company’s last stock close.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bancorp reported 4,691 shares. Moon Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 17,619 shares in its portfolio. Cap Int Ca invested in 0.21% or 12,340 shares. First Interstate National Bank has invested 0.06% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Cooke Bieler L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 435,310 shares. Franklin owns 282,380 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech reported 8,338 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated has 1,697 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co holds 0% or 76 shares. Bp Public Limited Com holds 5,000 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 292,257 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 9,302 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 53,170 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. RenaissanceRe Holdings had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1 with “Underweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, July 11. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) rating on Monday, April 1. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $130 target.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.24 billion. The firm operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty divisions. It has a 13.23 P/E ratio. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance.

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RenaissanceRe Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) CEO Kevin O’Donnell on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RenaissanceRe Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $367.9 Million, or $8.35 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders of $212.6 Million, or $4.78 Per Diluted Common Share – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RenaissanceRe to Promote Matthew Neuber to Corporate Treasurer – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold Colgate-Palmolive Company shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Investors, New York-based fund reported 44,640 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Webster Natl Bank N A owns 1,844 shares. Oarsman Incorporated reported 0.33% stake. Gp One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). A D Beadell Counsel accumulated 9,220 shares. 4,497 were reported by Captrust Finance Advsrs. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.33% stake. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division invested in 12,377 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Synovus Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 42,779 shares. The New Hampshire-based Charter has invested 1.47% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 3,830 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd has 47,964 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 34,809 are held by South State. Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,455 shares.

The stock increased 1.88% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.07. About 1.93 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $1400 highest and $62 lowest target. $72.88’s average target is -2.92% below currents $75.07 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Macquarie Research. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1400 target in Wednesday, February 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Argus Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, February 22. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 29.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $601.00M for 26.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity. Another trade for 5,780 shares valued at $372,590 was made by CAHILL JOHN T on Thursday, January 31.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $64.45 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It has a 28.56 P/E ratio. The firm offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive Earnings, Revenue inline in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.