Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stock “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup; The TP Given is $79.0000; Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. GrubHub has $13300 highest and $6800 lowest target. $95.17’s average target is 56.27% above currents $60.9 stock price. GrubHub had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Wedbush maintained Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) rating on Friday, April 12. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $100 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31. See Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $133.0000 New Target: $122.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $68.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $133.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $95.0000 Initiates Coverage On

25/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $91.0000 Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

02/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $130 New Target: $100 Maintain

Citigroup currently has a $79.0000 target on the $62.70B market cap company or 8.10% upside potential. In analysts report shared with investors on Tuesday morning, Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) stock had its “Neutral” Rating reconfirmed by equity research analysts at Citigroup.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.56 billion. The firm connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It has a 220.65 P/E ratio. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com.

The stock increased 1.60% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $60.9. About 2.09 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 2 Stocks Are the Real Winners in the Food Delivery Wars – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Grubhub: The Crash Is A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For GrubHub – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GRUB -6.6% after EPS, daily grubs misses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GrubHub Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $62.70 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It has a 27.8 P/E ratio. The firm offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $62 lowest target. $74.25’s average target is 1.60% above currents $73.08 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, July 29. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 18. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 29 report. UBS maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Friday, March 29 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by Macquarie Research. Citigroup maintained the shares of CL in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. Argus Research maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Friday, February 22.

The stock increased 1.11% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $73.08. About 2.09 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold Colgate-Palmolive Company shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Lc owns 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5,315 shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Confluence Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.56M shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Aristotle Capital Management Limited Co reported 26,762 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First City Cap Inc has 4,600 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Rockland Trust Company holds 146,910 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Management Inc reported 7,561 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Valley National Advisers has 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has 102,026 shares. Mirae Asset Invests holds 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 58,563 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp accumulated 0.87% or 55,000 shares.