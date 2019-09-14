Colgate Palmolive (CL) Market Value Rose While Renaissance Investment Group Has Decreased by $382,051 Its Holding; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Has Decreased Holding by $1.59 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 5,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 8,458 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, down from 13,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 4.46M shares traded or 37.30% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 3,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 83,976 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.49 million, down from 87,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $541.52. About 384,786 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW)

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 24.90 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $268.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,784 shares to 7,529 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 4,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc Shs Issued (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 313,052 shares. Hendley And holds 5,960 shares. 382,609 were reported by Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv. Argi Invest Svcs Limited Liability Company owns 4,306 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na reported 20,772 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Northstar Grp Inc invested 0.15% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Panagora Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 878,593 shares. Intrust National Bank Na has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bridges Investment reported 61,284 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 39,731 shares. Moreover, Lakeview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 7,702 shares. Da Davidson & Communication holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 105,410 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.08% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90M for 20.92 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

