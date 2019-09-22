Colgate Palmolive (CL) Holding Maintained by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc; Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Market Value Rose While Woodstock Cut Holding

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 101.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 34,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 68,427 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.90M, up from 33,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.88B market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is up 7.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 42,485 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.70 million, down from 45,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $274.17. About 536,890 shares traded or 39.71% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $192.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 40,050 shares to 90,376 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins (NYSE:CMI) by 14,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,672 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.94% or 105,079 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt owns 3,461 shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 38,617 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel has 25,748 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 42,520 were reported by Baxter Bros. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company owns 1.17M shares. 9,450 are owned by Glovista Invests Lc. Axa owns 0.32% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.12M shares. Baystate Wealth Llc holds 1,132 shares. Hillsdale Investment invested in 50 shares. Captrust Advisors stated it has 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 12,996 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 4.08 million shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgemoor Advisors holds 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 850 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Sun Life Inc owns 70 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rock Springs Capital Mgmt LP holds 120,200 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. 310 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Holding. Cetera Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Stanley reported 1.47% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 2,274 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Mitchell Cap Mgmt Co stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Schroder Group invested in 0.02% or 82,748 shares. West Oak Cap Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 75 shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Eventide Asset Limited Liability Co reported 102,900 shares.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 60.66 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

