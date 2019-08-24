Colgate Palmolive (CL) Holding Held by Ls Investment Advisors Llc; Mckesson (MCK) Shareholder Vulcan Value Partners Has Lowered Its Position

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 273,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 4.22 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $493.79M, down from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $144.85. About 2.00 million shares traded or 38.25% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Investment to Support Initiatives Partially Funded by Savings From Operating Model, Cost Structure; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 87,228 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, up from 81,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 3.58 million shares traded or 8.48% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.2% or 1.43M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 748,614 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.47% or 47,852 shares. Vision Capital Mngmt owns 0.32% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 16,845 shares. Beacon Financial Group accumulated 4,564 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 20,357 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 588 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Girard Prtn Ltd owns 23,145 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Inv Mngmt has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 472 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com owns 2.76M shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il accumulated 94,782 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp invested in 20,941 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 646,481 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 6,109 shares to 120,274 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 9,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,540 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 566,696 shares to 8.37M shares, valued at $149.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.88 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Limited stated it has 20,770 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 3.28 million were reported by Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.08% or 269,305 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.49% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 1.65 million shares. 45,919 are held by Cibc Ww Markets. Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 399 shares. Sol Cap Management Company holds 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 2,570 shares. Markel owns 37,100 shares. Violich Capital reported 7,300 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Horan Cap Mngmt has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Sei invested 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Howe And Rusling holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio.