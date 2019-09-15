Colgate Palmolive (CL) Holder Renaissance Investment Group Has Trimmed Holding by $382,051; Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Holder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Increased Its Stake

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 5,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 8,458 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, down from 13,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 4.46M shares traded or 36.86% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 108,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.97 million, up from 97,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $76. About 628,572 shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 03/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty Corporation Wins 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC); 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KILROY REALTY, L.P. AGREES TO SELL $250 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY, L.P.’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT BA; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY SR RATING AT BAA2; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business; 07/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Announces Regional Leadership Change; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q EPS 36c; 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 42.5C, EST. 45C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.78 million shares or 0.10% less from 98.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bank De has 10,502 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 53,821 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Eii Capital Management owns 34,974 shares. Kbc Nv accumulated 11,810 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 42,820 are owned by Raymond James Assoc. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 84,499 shares. D E Shaw & Communications holds 0% or 9,802 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.06% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia holds 0.28% or 389,545 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 166,751 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Co Limited has invested 0.05% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). United Ser Automobile Association owns 15,568 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 164,533 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 12,000 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 24.90 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lvm Mi reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Morgan Stanley holds 0.09% or 4.50M shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 16,974 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.19% or 800,876 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Dc has invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Assetmark has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Villere St Denis J & Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5,888 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited holds 60,307 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd holds 0.14% or 482,305 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock invested 0.44% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Northstar Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5,043 shares. Aristotle Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 6,562 were reported by Lincoln National. Karpas Strategies Llc reported 10,000 shares.