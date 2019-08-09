Colgate Palmolive (CL) Holder Noesis Capital Mangement Has Cut Position by $13.69 Million as Market Value Rose; Kiltearn Partners Llp Decreased Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding by $11.22 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 4,061 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.00 million, down from 4,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.81. About 1.52 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 267,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 2.12 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.67 million, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 8.58M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $13.00/Share From $11.00 by Morgan Stanley; 15/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 24/03/2018 – Wireless World: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 15/04/2018 – Woodside Petroleum Resumed at Overweight, A$36 Target by Morgan Stanley; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 6.2% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 29/05/2018 – REG-MORGAN STANLEY B.V. Early Repurchase(s); 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Frank Morgan, #117129; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 14.9% AND RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY WAS 17.2% IN CURRENT QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Global banks signal pragmatism over EU access after Brexit; 19/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $30

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 821 shares to 12,839 shares, valued at $1.51 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 9,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Health Care Spdr (XLV).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $611.43 million for 25.65 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 8.56 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.