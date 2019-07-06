Colgate (CL) Valuation Rose While Wendell David Associates Decreased Its Holding by $439,960; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose While Wms Partners Lifted by $3.94 Million Its Stake

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 6,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,520 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 121,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 2.85 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon adds former FDA head to healthcare team, sources say; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Turnaround Plan Weighs on Profit as It Chases Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 17/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 02/04/2018 – Amazon also courted the online pharmacy start-up, the sources said; 17/05/2018 – Arcserve Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Consulate has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Psagot Inv House holds 0.19% or 2,545 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 4,814 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital Corporation stated it has 23,904 shares. Confluence Investment Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 193 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP has invested 1.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Samlyn Cap Limited holds 2.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 57,442 shares. Citizens And Northern owns 1,754 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assocs has 45,141 shares. Crestwood Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 4,850 shares. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division reported 2,396 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 640,658 shares or 2.89% of all its holdings. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust reported 355 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 15.75 million shares.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $401.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,936 shares to 21,807 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,921 shares, and cut its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $642.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher (NYSE:DHR) by 3,642 shares to 85,967 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 10,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex (NYSE:WEX).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.40 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mgmt owns 2,615 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cognios Cap Limited Co holds 1.44% or 59,732 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership has 864,584 shares. Winslow Asset Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 724,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. First Merchants owns 40,353 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 6,665 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 0.02% or 56,657 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 0.31% or 22,373 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 67,192 shares. Barnett And has 0.21% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5,421 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 74,834 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Lp stated it has 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 21,638 shares. 13,234 were accumulated by Plancorp.