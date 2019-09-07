Colgate (CL) Stock Value Rose While Dillon & Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $925,208; As Gopro (GPRO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Tenor Capital Management Has Increased Position

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $600.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.12. About 2.05M shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 05/04/2018 – GoPro Appoints Eve Saltman Vice President, Corporate/Business Development and General Counsel; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY GAAP GROSS MARGIN 22.2 PCT VS 31.4 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON GAAP SHR $ 0.34; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 24.3 PCT VS 32.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ GoPro Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRO)

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 13,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 117,451 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10 million, down from 131,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 2.11M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 100 shares. Millrace Asset Group reported 354,570 shares. Polygon Mngmt Ltd owns 0.7% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 872,200 shares. Daiwa Gp Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% or 233,100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 72,178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Inc Incorporated Public Ltd Liability has 59,153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier owns 103 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Com owns 0.04% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 17,067 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). 265,100 are owned by Graham Capital Mngmt Lp. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Hsbc Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 81,024 shares. Financial Management Inc invested in 205 shares or 0% of the stock. 821,753 were reported by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Invesco holds 227,883 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gopro Inc (Prn) by 3.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $608.03M for 26.30 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7,320 shares to 11,383 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).