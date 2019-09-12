Colgate (CL) Stock Value Rose While Cohen Klingenstein Decreased Stake by $908,800; Ngam Advisors LP Has Decreased Stake in Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) by $971,244

Cohen Klingenstein Llc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc sold 12,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 192,400 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.79 million, down from 205,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.94. About 927,338 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 21,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 318,642 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.83 million, down from 339,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 2.16M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam to Feature More Staterooms, Redesigned Pinnacle Suite and Artfully lnspired Accommodations; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Adj EPS 52c

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Colgate Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Innovative Technology is Helping Reshape the Consumer Product Marketplace – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18M for 25.68 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc, which manages about $528.88 million and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 68,000 shares to 90,871 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforcecom (NYSE:CRM) by 4,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.89 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Industries Investors Should Reassess in Light of Climate Change – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Carnival makes schedule changes at Port Tampa Bay due to Hurricane Dorian – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Opens Lower on Weak Chinese Data; Tech Worries – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will Higher Yields Make Cruise Ship Stocks Buoyant Again? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

