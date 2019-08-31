Colgate (CL) Stock Price Rose While Dillon & Associates Decreased Its Position; Biglari Capital Holding in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Boosted as Market Value Rose

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.44. About 37,826 shares traded or 27.01% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 25/05/2018 – Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary; 14/03/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2017 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING COMMENTS ON REGIONAL EXPORT PLANS; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD DLEKG.TA – WILL CONTINUE TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS AS CO FOCUSES ON EXPANDING ENERGY BUSINESS IN ISRAEL AND ABROAD; 07/05/2018 – DELEK 1Q ADJ. EPS INCL 42C/SHR BENEFIT 33C, EST. LOSS 13C

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 13,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 117,451 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10 million, down from 131,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.47M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) CEO Uzi Yemin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Delek US Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Scotia Howard Weil 2019 Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Llc owns 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 11,438 shares. Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) or 44,203 shares. Arrow Investment Advisors Lc holds 0.22% or 16,948 shares in its portfolio. First Advsr LP has invested 0.01% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability holds 658,143 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 200 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Lc accumulated 287,927 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 777,705 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc reported 31,946 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd reported 296,427 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 78,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.07% or 4,135 shares. Middleton & Company Ma accumulated 0.98% or 88,978 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.33% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6,761 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.16% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 7,561 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc has invested 0.33% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Abner Herrman & Brock Lc has 5,155 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kidder Stephen W invested in 0.13% or 4,645 shares. 16,310 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Segall Bryant & Hamill invested in 16,694 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Weik Cap Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 46,050 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Citigroup holds 938,604 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $598.99 million for 26.48 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.