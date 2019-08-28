Colgate (CL) Shares Rose While Spf Beheer Bv Cut Holding by $2.41 Million; Rockshelter Capital Management Decreased Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake by $1.16 Million as Share Value Rose

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 35,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 631,652 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.29M, down from 667,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $73.9. About 812,935 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 11,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 138,058 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.98M, down from 149,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $106.56. About 4.23 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 17/05/2018 – The Morning Download: JP Morgan Tests Blockchain Use in Capital Markets; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/04/2018 – A trade war between the U.S. and China represents the greatest threat to the world economy, the chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International said on Friday; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Millicom International Cellular: Millicom to webcast presentation by CEO Mauricio Ramos at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 16; 01/05/2018 – Buy EA on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ is less of a risk for game maker: JP Morgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUE WAS $2.0 BILLION, UP 25%; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/04/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP NAP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.65M for 26.39 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 11,000 shares. Hamilton Point Advisors Ltd holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 40,015 shares. 91,840 were accumulated by Congress Asset Co Ma. Ci Invests holds 0.04% or 101,100 shares in its portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs has 279,578 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Ally Financial Incorporated invested in 0.65% or 50,000 shares. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.16% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.19% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 50,376 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia Co holds 0.08% or 10,062 shares. Maryland-based Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Horrell Mgmt Inc owns 36 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Com New York has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 864,584 shares.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) by 39,216 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $84.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Casey’s General Stor (NASDAQ:CASY) by 140,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,949 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.96 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.