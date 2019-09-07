Colgate (CL) Shareholder Welch Group Raised Stake by $1.61 Million as Shares Rose; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Lowered Its Anheuser (BUD) Stake by $1.08 Million as Stock Price Rose

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 23,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 375,288 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.72M, up from 351,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 2.11 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 13,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 116,318 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, down from 129,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 1.10M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Investment Prns has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 51 are owned by Gradient Investments Ltd. Citigroup accumulated 770,396 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,316 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 181 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 100 shares. Beech Hill Advisors Incorporated reported 6,955 shares. Iat Reinsurance Com Ltd reported 11,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 533,300 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0.04% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 68,031 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 234,468 shares. Profund Ltd Liability owns 16,301 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc holds 3,555 shares.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 15.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset has 20,357 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 41,731 shares. 34,636 were reported by M&R. Salem Mgmt reported 12,450 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Stewart & Patten Limited Co has 1.9% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Voya Invest Mgmt Llc holds 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 420,165 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.21% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 759,367 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co owns 1.27M shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. First Bancshares stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 38,767 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corp reported 0.31% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Wade G W And owns 162,669 shares. The New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.25% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,220 shares to 367,947 shares, valued at $29.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 6,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,703 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

