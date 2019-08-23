Colgate (CL) Shareholder Sandy Spring Bank Has Lowered Its Position; Golub Group Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $479,828

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 3,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,003 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 16,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $128.8. About 9.05M shares traded or 20.76% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 8,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 26,493 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 34,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.91. About 1.70 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2024 Corp Etf by 13,400 shares to 46,150 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index Fund (IJR) by 10,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2026 Corp Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60M for 26.04 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings.

