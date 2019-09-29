Colgate (CL) Shareholder Roffman Miller Associates Lifted Holding by $379,921 as Stock Price Rose; Intl Paper Co (IP) Stock Price Declined While Hodges Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $768,238

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 17,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 145,527 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30M, down from 163,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.66. About 1.46M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 26/04/2018 – International paper disappointed Smurfit not engaging on bid; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 02/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM RISES AFTER PROFIT MORE THAN DOUBLES; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Seeking Talks With Smufit Kappa Over Agreed Deal; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Looks to M&A After Spurning International Paper’s Takeover Bid; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects $11B International Paper Offer (Video)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 5,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 249,888 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.91M, up from 244,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 3.77 million shares traded or 14.40% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sfmg Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 13,426 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Tru invested in 0.01% or 993 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 12,045 shares. 17,812 were accumulated by Forte Ltd Liability Com Adv. M&T Bank Corporation reported 93,488 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 6,170 shares. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Company reported 1.51% stake. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd Llc has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Peapack Gladstone Financial stated it has 249,419 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Phocas Financial holds 0% or 1,030 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd accumulated 67,514 shares. Millennium Mngmt has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Rothschild Il owns 17,029 shares. Nuveen Asset Management has 0.04% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Mutual Of America Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 75,057 shares.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.85 million for 10.42 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Woodford to sell IP Group stake in book build: bookrunner – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Camping World, Cleveland-Cliffs, Coupa, Dollar General, DuPont, Nike, Roku, StoneCo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “International Paper: Forecasting An October Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $924.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,800 shares to 19,251 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 33,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Interest National Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 5,200 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. First City Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Payden & Rygel invested in 600 shares or 0% of the stock. 175,310 are owned by First Manhattan. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ks reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). National Bank & Trust Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd accumulated 6.23% or 189,887 shares. 135,997 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life New York. Webster Savings Bank N A reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Salem Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.5% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Lynch & Assocs In accumulated 0.67% or 28,905 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 32,166 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corporation owns 92,810 shares. Boston Family Office Llc invested in 0.25% or 34,055 shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $930.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bond Index Fund Inter (BIV) by 3,797 shares to 8,809 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,804 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F.