Colgate (CL) Shareholder Nomura Holdings Has Upped Position by $884,408; Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) Holder Btr Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $951,038 as Stock Value Declined

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 6,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 73,154 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23M, down from 79,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson& Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $128.39. About 1.38M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 40.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 13,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 44,867 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 31,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.82. About 624,241 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Income Builder Fund by 144,710 shares to 164,403 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Mfs Value Fund Cl I (MEIIX).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars.Com Inc (Call) by 33,400 shares to 139,000 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corp (Put) (NYSE:S) by 71,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 932,700 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

